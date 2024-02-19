Malawi opens its borders to the world

from MAVHUTO BANDA in Lilongwe, Malawi

Malawi Bureau

LILONGWE, (CAJ News) – THE recent removal of visa restrictions by Malawi is a major boost to tourism.

Following the announcement, 79 nationalities can now enter the Southern African country visa-free and cost-free.

Citizens from nationals from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region except for those countries that subject Malawians to a visa requirement.

Among these are 17 from the Asia-Pacific nations, 15 from Europe, 14 from the Americas and four from Africa and the Middle East.

Nationals of the 16-member Southern African Development region (SADC) region and 21-member Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), in both instances except for those countries that subject Malawians to a visa requirement, also qualify for visa-free and cost-free entry.

“In recent years, before and after the pandemic, Malawi has been emerging as one of the most complete tourist destinations in Africa, a trajectory that will no doubt be accelerated by this initiative,” the Malawi Travel Marketing Consortium (MTMC) stated.

The agency noted that Malawi had long been recognised for its “stunning landscapes, amazing beaches, cultural interactions with the friendliest people in the world” and had recently benefited from a massive conservation project that had transformed its wildlife and boosted its safaris.

“With the final piece of its tourism jigsaw in place, and entry into the country now as straightforward as possible, and cost-free, the sky’s the limit for the Warm Heart of Africa!” MTMC stated.

Vera Kamtukule, Malawi’s Minister of Tourism, has since begun discussions with airlines on the matter of direct intercontinental flights.

“This monumental decision isn’t just about visas. It’s about unleashing the untapped potential of our beloved Malawi and inviting the world to experience its wonders first-hand,” she said.

“Malawi, the radiant heart of Africa, now beckons travellers from every corner of the globe with open arms. From the majesty of our landscapes to the warmth of our hospitality, every moment spent in our embrace promises to be an unforgettable adventure.”

The Malawi Vision 2063 targets a 100-percent increase in tourism in terms of its contribution to GDP, from its current baseline of 7,7 percent to 14,4 percent in 2040.

– CAJ News