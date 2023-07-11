Mount Shekinah hotel rises from its demise

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – WHEN the current proprietors assumed ownership of the Mount Shekinah Country Hotel six years ago, it was so dilapidated of which repair seemed impossible.

This is a hotel that, by all appearances, has risen from the dead.

Today, it is a glamorous facility that is arguably the best in the Midlands region of the KwaZulu-Natal province.

“We bought this amazing property that you see today back in March 2017,” General Manager, Slindokuhle Bhengu, recalled of the hotel in Balgowan.

“When we bought it, it had fallen into disrepair. We had to do a lot of work on it such as rebuilding, revamping to change it to this stunning place,” Bhengu added.

She said Mount Shekinah Country Hotel is a family-owned property and is also 100-percent black-owned.

“We believe we do very well. We have the best location in the Midlands,” Bhengu said in an interview.

“Our location is so private and it is so peaceful. Our guests even confirmed that on our social media.”

Bhengu said the hotel was a favourite with guests from the big cities.

“They post saying the place is so peaceful and conducive when you want to forget about everything and relax,” Bhengu said.

She said the first sight guests wake up to is the green hills.

Mount Shekinah offers horse riding, free for in house guests.

The hotel believes it offers the best venue in Midlands for conferences, workshops, seminars or team building.

“Our indoor and outdoor wedding venues have the perfect backdrops for wedding pictures,” Bhengu added.

Mount Shekinah is 43 km from the Pietermaritzburg Airport.

– CAJ News