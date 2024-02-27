Dell pledges broadest portfolio of AI products

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – DELL Technologies is introducing what it says is the broadest portfolio of commercial artificial intelligence (AI) laptops and mobile workstations designed to bring organisations and employee productivity into the AI era.

“Every company that wants to remain competitive will have to implement AI in some way, and AI PCs will be central to that,” said Sam Burd, President, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies.

He said from running complex AI workloads on workstations to using day-to-day AI-powered applications on laptops, the AI personal computer (PC) would be an important investment that pays dividends in productivity and paves the way to a smarter, more efficient future.

“Dell’s advantage starts with offering more AI PCs across the commercial portfolio from day one, giving customers the ability to start future proofing for AI today,” Burd said.

Dell’s new Latitude portfolio includes the Latitude 7350 Detachable, the world’s most collaborative commercial detachable. The fully refreshed portfolio features updates across 5000, 7000 and 9000 series.

The Dell Premier Wireless ANC Headset (WL7024) is lauded as Dell’s most intelligent headset portfolio in its class.

Patrick Moorhead, founder and Chief Executive Off of Moor Insights & Strategy, said the next generation of PCs is emerging at a pivotal time with upcoming refresh cycles and new capabilities on the PC creating “the perfect storm.”

“Dell’s commercial AI PCs and workstations, coupled with its ecosystem of peripherals, software and services, offer an AI continuum designed to enhance the user experience today and set organisations up for success in the future,” Moorhead said.

The neural processing unit (NPU)–equipped AI PC is forecast to grow from nearly 50 million units in 2024 to more than 167 million in 2027, representing nearly 60 percent of all PC shipments worldwide.

– CAJ News