Tech firms join forces to boost SA safaris

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – A NEW strategic partnership is poised to make bookings in the safaris industry easier.

Profitroom, global leader in hospitality technology solutions, has announced the partnership with ResRequest, a South African business management tool for boutique safari lodges and hotels.

“We’re thrilled to combine our expertise with ResRequest,” Tricia Wood, Business Development Manager at Profitroom, said.

“Presently Africa has vast untapped potential in the lodge and safari market and this partnership will help us unlock it.”

South Africa’s tourism industry is bouncing back.

Recent statistics from Stats SA show how December 2023 marked a remarkable rebound, with 3,5 million travellers recorded at the country’s ports of entry.

Safaris and lodges play a big role in this resurgence with 68 percent of all interest in African safaris being shared between South Africa, Kenya and Tanzania.

Ntando Bhengu, Director of New Business Development at ResRequest said, “By integrating Profitroom’s innovative technology solutions with ResRequest’s platform, customers can enjoy a streamlined booking process, ensuring a hassle-free booking experience from start to finish.”

– CAJ News