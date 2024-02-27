Massive partnership boost to Mozambique solar project

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – IGNITE Power, the climate-technology company, aims to connect 1 million people by the end of 2024 through its off-grid solar electrification project in Mozambique.

It has over the past year connected 50 000 households.

The company said this directly improved the lives of 250 000 people and solidified its position as the leading off-grid solar provider in the Southern African country.

Ignite Power has announced the expansion of its collaboration with SIMA Funds in Mozambique, in a strategic alliance aiming to expedite the deployment of clean and affordable energy solutions in underserved communities, offering first-time access to reliable, sustainable and affordable energy to millions.

SIMA is a leading impact investment fund and has been instrumental to Ignite Power’s mission across Mozambique.

With this additional investment, Ignite Power intends to significantly expand its operations and presence in the country, paving the way for an inclusive and sustainable future for millions.

“The continued success of our partnership not only underscores the tremendous impact of our operations but also reinforces the financial viability of the project,” said Arthur Houston, Ignite Mozambique’s Managing Director.

With operations in five provinces across the country, Ignite Mozambique believes it is poised for significant growth nationwide, aiming to connect 1 million people by the end of the year.

Houston explained off-grid solar home systems had proven to be the most sustainable, affordable and scalable solution for large-scale rural electrification projects.

“We are honored to be the leading provider of such an impactful solution in Mozambique and look forward to further expansion, ensuring that no one is left behind,” he concluded.

