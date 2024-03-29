Kenya seeks trust amid growing digital signature landscape

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – THE need to ease the digital signature process and ensure online trust have risen to prominence in Kenya as it rolls out an increasing number of digital services.

This was the prevailing theme at the just-concluded National Public Key Infrastructure (NPKI) Forum, organized by Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) in Nairobi.

The event, which convened leading figures and stakeholders in digital trust and security, provided a vibrant platform for discourse on the future of digital trust ecosystems and the critical role of electronic certification service providers (E-CSPs).

eMudhra, a pioneering E-CSP, believes thousands of services already live on a digital platform, and amid the Nationwide Digitization strategy, Kenya is on the cusp of a digital revolution with technology at the centre of it.

“We are at a critical juncture in the evolution of digital trust,” stated Arvind Srinivasan, Executive Vice President, eMudhra.

The executive said eMudhra was working on building solutions ground-up from a deep-rooted understanding of the local landscape.

“In this endeavor, we intend to roll out seamless signing solutions for the country over time and work with key stakeholders to ensure that we not only drive digital efficiency, but do so with a sharp focus on cyber security, which is starting to play a bigger role these days.”

The NPKI forum paved the way for greater collaboration between eMudhra and the Information and Communication Technology Authority.

eMudhra showcased how digital signatures issued from Kenya’s NPKI systems could work seamlessly on eMudhra’s flagship digital signature workflow platform, emSigner.

Vincent Ngundi, Cybersecurity Acting Director at the Communications Authority of Kenya, emphasized the importance of collaboration in enhancing digital trust.

“The journey towards a secure and trusted digital ecosystem is complex and requires the concerted effort of all stakeholders. Together, we can overcome the challenges of digital transformation and establish a robust infrastructure for digital trust in Kenya and beyond,” he said.

eMudhra is headquartered in India.

– CAJ News