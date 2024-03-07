Kenya to construct first geothermal data centre

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – KENYA is to develop a geothermal energy-powered data centre in a move the government believes will propel the East African country’s digital economy.

An agreement has been signed between the government and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the establishment of the 1GW facility.

Kenya’s EcoCloud and UAE’s G42 will partner on the construction of the data, which will be the first in Kenya to run on geothermal energy.

“This geothermal-powered data centre is a milestone towards realising Kenya’s potential as a global digital hub and fulfilling our mission of making intelligence accessible to everyone, everywhere,” said Peng Xiao, Group Chief Executive Officer of G42.

The project aims to use Kenya’s vast untapped geothermal potential by putting up an initial 100MW facility, which will be scaled up over the years.

“By harnessing geothermal energy, we are not only meeting the region’s data needs but also setting a new standard for eco-friendly infrastructure,” Amos Siwoi, CEO of EcoCloud, said.

EcoCloud is a leading provider of data centre solutions, while G42 is a global leader in creating visionary artificial intelligence.

At full capacity, the data centre is forecast to reduce Kenya’s dependency on fossil fuel, cut carbon emissions and contribute towards environmental conservation.

President William Ruto and UAE Ambassador to Kenya, Salim Ibrahim Binahmed Mohamed Alnaqbi, witnessed the signing of a memorandum at State House in Nairobi.

