SingularityU SA Summit back in Joburg

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE future-focused SingularityU South Africa Summit is returning to Johannesburg this year, with a focus to forge the future of the continent through community, collaboration and exponential technologies.

It will be held on October 21 and 22 at the Sandton Convention Centre.

The summit will be a collaboration between SingularityU South Africa and Old Mutual.

Now in its sixth year, the 2024 event is to feature the world’s top speakers, to address topics including artificial intelligence, biotechnology, blockchain, cybersecurity, energy, food, leadership, medicine, robotics, technology, the future of work, virtual reality and water.

“We are very excited to partner with SingularityU South Africa to host the 2024 summit,” said Iain Williamson, Chief Executive Officer of Old Mutual.

The executive said the bank was committed to supporting innovation, research and the exploration of emerging technologies that have the potential to shape the future.

“Our investment in the advancement of knowledge and technology will offer us valuable insights that can help inform the delivery of our Integrated Financial Services Strategy,” Williamson said.

Organisers said given the rise of online experiences and virtual reality, a dedicated metaverse track will enable attendees to enjoy highlights from the summit in real time, in a 3D environment in Africarare, the continent’s first metaverse.

“We’re setting the stage for Africa to emerge as a global leader. This year’s summit serves as a rallying point for visionaries ready to embrace exponential growth and make lasting impacts,” said Mic Mann, co-CEO of SingularityU South Africa.

SingularityU South Africa is a part of Singularity University, a global learning and innovation community using exponential technologies to tackle the world’s biggest challenges.

– CAJ News