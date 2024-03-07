Vodacom recognised for addressing climate change

by AKANI CHJAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) has recognised the Vodacom Group for measures in tackling climate change.

CDP is a not-for-profit organisation that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts.

In the latest CDP assessment, which serves as the global gold standard in environmental reporting, Vodacom Group earned a score of A-, which is an improvement from a B in 2022, indicative of the company’s accelerated progress in taking action against the climate crisis.

This score is above both the African regional average (B-) and the media, telecommunications and data centre services sector average (B).

“We are proud to be recognised by the CDP for environmental leadership in disclosing action on climate change not only in our sector but also on the continent,” said Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group CEO.

“Our improved score reflects our ongoing efforts on our purpose-led journey to reduce our carbon footprint, develop a climate transition plan and ensure we are building an inclusive, sustainable future.”

In 2023, Vodacom announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Eskom, South Africa’s electricity provider, to develop a solution to procure and “virtually wheel” renewable power from utility-scale independent power producers.

In Egypt, the company implemented a first-of-its kind agreement with the Egyptian Ministry of Electricity and Energy to purchase renewable electricity from the New and Renewable Energy Authority.

– CAJ News