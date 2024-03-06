Nigeria police ban mobile money transactions

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – THE Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has banned the use of point-of-sale (POS) machines and other electronic mobile money transaction devices within police stations and other police facilities nationwide.

This follows public outcry on alleged illegal and illicit transactions through POS machine operators and collusion with police operatives.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, NPF Public Relations Officer, said the ban was aimed at preserving the integrity and security of police operations, curbing perceived corrupt practices and clearing the police commands or formations of possible criminal intrusion.

“Despite previous directives, it has come to the attention of the Force leadership that some commands and formations continue to flout this regulation,” he said.

Adejobi said Inspector-General (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun warned that any violation of the ban would attract severe sanctions on the leadership of the affected commands and formations.

“The IGP notes that the use of electronic payment devices within police facilities poses significant risks, including the potential compromise of sensitive information, financial irregularities, and the facilitation of illicit activities, therefore, strict adherence to this directive is non-negotiable,” Adejobi said.

Egbetokun urged officers and personnel to comply with the directive and warned POS operators against the order.

“They will appropriate disciplinary and criminal action in accordance with the extant laws and regulations, and the Command/Formation leadership will equally be held responsible,” Adejobi said on his behalf.

– CAJ News