Awards celebrate excellence in .za namespace

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE ZA Domain Name Authority (.zadna) will launch the .za Awards to recognise outstanding achievements in the South African domain namespace.

The launch will be held in Cape Town on Wednesday.

“The prestigious .za Awards will pay tribute to individuals and organisations who have made significant contributions to the growth and development of the Internet in South Africa,” said Molehe Wesi, Chief Executive Officer of .zadna.

In 2024, they are unveiling the .za Awards categories, and in 2025, will hold the first .za award ceremony to celebrate excellence in various categories, including Best .za Website, Best .za Personality, Top .za Registrar and Top Emerging .za Registrar.

The .za awards will also acknowledge a thought leader and trailblazer in the internet ecosystem in South Africa, as well as the .zadna members, for their immense role in contributing to the growth of the .za namespace. The 2025 awards’ nomination and voting process will be announced in June 2024.

The launch forms part of the .za Stakeholder Engagement.

Furthermore, as part of the launch ceremony, .zadna will present the 2024 .za Top Personality award.

“This award will recognise and reward a highly respected and outstanding ICT professional who has made a significant technical or academic contribution to the .za namespace over several years,” Wesi explained.

zadna is a not-for-profit company established in terms of section 59 of the Electronic Communications and Transaction Act, 2002.

Its mandate is to regulate the .za namespace and ensure its efficient use, management and administration.

.zadna is accountable to its members and the South African Department of Communications and Digital Technologies.

– CAJ News