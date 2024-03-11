Isuzu D-Max built with African terrains in mind

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE new D-Max (1.9 Ddi DOUBLE CAB HR LS A/T) is a game changer that does not compromise on ability and capability as one of the best workhorse bakkies in the South African motor industry.

After test driving it for a week on tarred highways and rough terrain roads, I concluded this vehicle has been built to address real tough terrains for Africa, at the same time offering enough comfort to the driver and passengers.

Whether the vehicle is transporting heavy goods or passengers, the performance does not get compromised.

It’s not about its high performing engine, but also the design, which is attractive, making the person driving the Isuzu D-Max vehicle feel not only great, but also proud to own such a bakkie.

Driving the new Isuzu D-Max Double Cab diesel version has always been awesome!

Many Isuzu bakkies are usually manual. So, driving an automatic Isuzu, made me feel extremely good, and comfortable behind the steering wheel.

What I liked most about the D-Max Double Cab is its fuel economy as compared to its rivals in the market.

For every 8 litres of diesel, the D-Max double cab can cover a distance of slightly more than 100km, which is acceptable, especially during these difficult times where a litre of diesel costs comes at a whopping cost.

I’m particular about safety and security.

In this area, I can safely confirm the D-Max is very much safe coupled with an anti-lock braking system (ABS) that always helps keep the driver safe by preventing the wheels from locking when you use the brakes.

This innovation enables the driver to keep control over the steering ensuring the vehicle does not skid as a result of the wheels locking up.

I also loved the traction control system (TCS), which helps detect if any of the wheels are losing their grip on the road.

Once such a threatening grip is located, the vehicle automatically corrects the problem to ensure the car’s stability is not compromised.

On the steering wheel, the driver is guaranteed of massive security as the D-Max comes with two airbags at the front plus international standard organisation fix (ISOFix), which ensures the child seat is fitted correctly and safely to It uses anchor points that are fixed to the car’s shell to ensure the seat is secure, rather than holding it in place with the seat belt.

I also love the power steering of the D-Max, which makes turning easy.

CAJ News Africa’s editor-in-chief, Savious-Parker Kwinika posing on the new D-Max (1.9 Ddi DOUBLE CAB HR LS A/T)

The vehicle also comes with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), which helps when automatically applying the amount of force to each of a vehicle’s wheels, based on road conditions, speed, loading, among other.

This innovation provides intelligent control of both brake balance and overall brake force, and I love this for safety and security.

When I embarked on a highway cruise along the Johannesburg-Durban highway, I realised one could cruise easily and comfortably.

I love the cruise control part of the D-Max. It provides a comfortable drive even when unloaded.

Embarking on a long distance drive, the new Isuzu D-Max boasts a cockpit that comes with a seven-inch touch-screen infotainment screen, a bluetooth compatible and offers wi-fi connectivity, with USB ports in the front, rear view camera and tilt and telescopic adjusted steering column.

The vehicle offers lots of entertainment while cruising.

Loaded or unloaded, the D-Max does not compromise its comfort, safety and security. Most importantly, the vehicle can easily ease potholes and speed bumps while on cruise.

When it is night, the vehicle has powerful headlights that can be adjusted to ensure the driver gives other motorists space to avoid collision.

While the headlights cannot be compared with those of the new Nissan Navara, which are intelligent, her headlights can be trusted at night.

The D-Max comes with a five-year/90 000km service plan and a five-year/120 000km warranty and roadside assistance.

All Isuzu D-MAX models are sold as standard with a comprehensive five-year/120 000 km warranty and roadside assistance, as well as a five-year unlimited distance anti-corrosion warranty.

In addition, a five-year/90 000 km service plan is included in the purchase price, with service intervals scheduled every 15 000 km or annually, whichever comes first.

Through Isuzu Mobility, customers have the option of extending the standard service plan up to a maximum of six years or 200 000 km.

SPECIFICATIONS

Fuel Type: Diesel

Engine Power: 110kW

Torque: 350Nm

Fuel Average Consumption: 7.1l/100kms

Bluetooth: standard

Electronic Stability Control: standard

Daytime Running Lights: standard

Air-Conditioning: standard

PRICE

ISUZU D-Max (1.9 Ddi DOUBLE CAB HR LS A/T) costs: R520 800

COMPETITORS

Competitors include the latest Nissan Navara, Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux and Mazda BT-50.

VERDICT:

One can safely say the D-Max (1.9 Ddi DOUBLE CAB HR LS A/T) has been built with African terrains in mind. This vehicle addresses both tough roads and can also be comfortably used in urban setups where most roads are tarred.

– CAJ News