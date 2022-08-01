Peacekeepers arrested for deadly DRC violence

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – THE United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) has disclosed the arrest of some officers allegedly behind the killing of some civilians at the border with Uganda this past weekend.

An unspecified number of civilians were killed on Sunday morning in the area of Masindi.

Bintou Keita, the Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations and Head of MONUSCO, expressed shock and dismay at the incident.

It occurred after a confrontation between peacekeepers and civilians.

“Faced with this unspeakable and irresponsible behaviour, the perpetrators of the shooting have been identified and arrested pending the conclusions of the investigation which has already begun in collaboration with the Congolese authorities,” MONUSCO stated.

“Contacts have also been established with the country of origin of these soldiers so that legal proceedings can be initiated urgently with the participation of victims and witnesses, so that exemplary sanctions can be taken as soon as possible.”

The UN established MONUSCO in 1999 to monitor the peace process of the Second Congo War.

– CAJ News