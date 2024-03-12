Kenya varsity in exchange scheme with ‘Asia Silicon Valley’

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – SOME Kenyan tertiary students have embarked on a weeklong academic exchange programme to an Indian university dubbed the Silicon Valley of Asia.

The undergraduates from the Zetech University are already at the Christ University in Bengaluru, also known as the Tech City of India.

Six students have travelled to the Asian nation.

Zetech University Vice Chancellor Prof. Njenga Munene, flagged off the first cohort of this exchange programme.

“This inaugural international academic trip is a demonstration of our commitment to ensure that our students are globally competitive,” Munene remarked.

“It also contributes to students’ experience, giving them a niche in driving innovation, a tech-future and the creation of digital jobs,” The Vice Chancellor added.

The students will be given an opportunity to attend lecture sessions by the faculty from Christ University and also gain tech insights from industry experts from India.

They will also get a chance to visit companies.

It is anticipated the exchange programme will benefit the students with international exposure and gaining globally competitive skills advantage

as well as hands-on learning tech-experience.

Zetech University said with the visit to the so-called Silicon Valley of Asia, it aims to create a world for students to seek innovative technologies for a better digital future to impact society.

