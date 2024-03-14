Zimbabwe women crowned African cricket champions

from RUSSELL ADADEVOH in Accra, Ghana

ACCRA, (CAJ News) – ZIMBABWE are the new women’s cricket champions of the continent after defeating neighbouring South Africa at the Africa Games in Ghana.

The intriguing final match was decided by the ‘super over’ when the Lady Chevrons, who were 112-5 in 20 overs against South Africa’s 112-7 in 20 overs, bowled the sucker punch that relegated the Proteas Women to the silver medal.

This led to the Super Over in which South Africa were 2-2, leaving Zimbabwe needing 3 runs to win in 6 balls.

Immediately after the victory, congratulatory messages poured in for the Lady Chevrons from across Africa and the entire world where the majority Zimbabwe diaspora followed the Africa Games closely via social media.

Arnold Farai Bimha said: “Wow! Wow! Wow! I’m so happy, Gold,” while Aftu Aftu remarked: “Cricket is never dead! Cricket will never die……congrats Zimbabwe.”

Africa’s cricket champions, Zimbabwe’s Lady Chevrons celebrate beating rivals South Africa’s Proteas to clinch the All Africa Games cricket women’s champions

Ndau Tribe rejoined: “Congratulations champions Zim(babwe) was the favourite and they have outclassed all opponents. They are the champions of Africa,” with Brian Whacha only mentioned: “Fantastic moment for Zimbabwe! Congratulations!!!!”

Abel Mafubs responded: “Well done Chevron Ladies….you made us (Zimbabweans) proud,” and Calvin Mutambarika asserted: “Proud of you girl-child. You have done it. Golden girls.”

Zimbabwe reached the Africa Games final undefeated.

