Major Egypt nuclear plant off the ground

CAIRO, (CAJ News) – SPECIALISTS from the ASE Group have started installing the first tier of inner containment of the reactor building at Unit 1 of El-Dabaa NPP in Egypt.

The inner containment is an important element of a power unit, ensuring nuclear and environmental safety of a nuclear power plant.

When completed, the inner containment will be a cylindrical reinforced concrete structure with a semi-spherical dome, inside which the nuclear reactor and equipment of the NPP primary circuit will be located.

The inner containment plays a pivotal role in preventing any radioactive substances from being released into the environment.

The first tier of inner containment consists of 12 leaf-type segments, each weighing from 60 to 80 tons.

The first tier of inner containment will be installed in four stages.

Last Friday, specialists from ASE with cooperation of the engineers from NPPA installed the first three leaf-type segments. The works were preceded by concreting of the lower foundation plate.

“We have witnessed the commencement of the installation works for the inner containment for Unit 1 as part of the ongoing progress of the construction works being carried out at the El-Dabaa NPP site in furtherance of the ongoing support and cooperation between the Nuclear Power Plants Authority, the owner entity of the nuclear power plant and the EPC contractor. We look forward to the successful achievement of subsequent milestones scheduled to take place later this year,” stated Dr Mohammed Dwiddar, Project Manager of the El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant Project, Nuclear Power Plants Authority.

“Commencement of the inner containment installation is one of the milestones scheduled in 2024 for El-Dabaa NPP construction project and a clear evidence of the rapid progress of the construction works in our first nuclear power plant project in Africa. Implementation of these important works are a result of the coordinated teamwork between ASE and NPPA”, noted Alexey Kononenko, ASE JSC Vice President – Director for the El-Dabaa NPP Construction Project.

Creating and developing an energy mix, consisting of wind, nuclear, solar and hydro power is seen as an important goal for many African countries.

Among them are Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania and Zambia.

Given specific characteristics and diversity of Africa, the existence of remote and isolated areas, small modular reactor-based solutions, including floating and land-based plants with a capacity of up to 300 MW seem suitable for the continent.

SMRs have the same competitive advantages as traditional large nuclear solutions.

This includes minimal carbon emissions, predictable electricity prices, suitability for any weather conditions and multi-purpose use.

The commissioning of SMRs in these countries can help them improve their economies, increase GDP and create new jobs for the local people.

In addition, nuclear power plants will ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity, which will improve the quality of life in African regions.

– CAJ News