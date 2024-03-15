Nigeria military rescues kidnapped babies

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – NIGERIAN troops have rescued five women and two babies reportedly kidnapped in January in the north-central part of the country.

The seven individuals have been rescued from bandits following an operation in a forest in the state of Niger, the biggest in Nigeria by size.

Unidentified militants had abducted them in the Marange village in Kagara Local Government Area of the state.

This is a welcome development in the West African country that has suffered a wave of kidnappings by extremists in recent days.

Lieutenant Suleiman Omale, Information Officer of Operation Hadarin Daji, said they were liberated following the relentless offensive operations carried out by the vigilant troops in the Kuyambana General area of the neighbouring Zamfara State.

Hadarin Dajin, which loosely translates to ‘disruption’ in the local Hausa language, is an internal security operation against banditry.

“The successful rescue operation came as a result of the unwavering pressure exerted on the bandits by the troops, leading to the victims’ escape from the terrorists’ enclaves” Omale said.

Upon their rescue, the victims underwent debriefing sessions and were handed over to the relevant authorities for the necessary procedures to reunite them with their respective families.

Major General Godwin Mutkut, the local General Officer Commanding 8 Division in the Zamfara capital, Sokoto, lauded the troops for the rescue mission.

“He commended their dedication and urged them to maintain the momentum until all nefarious elements are eradicated, ensuring the restoration of peace and normalcy in the region,” Omale said.

– CAJ News