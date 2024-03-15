Oppo to introduce IoT, AI ecosystem to SA

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – OPPO has announced its focus on the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem with its products for 2024 in the South African market.

The global smart device brand plans to launch a wide array of smart devices, including wearables, headphones, tablets, which will be integrated through its cohesive IoT platform, designed to offer users a unified, intuitive experience.

On February 20, Oppo established its AI Centre, a new hub designed better to focus the company’s resources towards research and development in artificial intelligence (AI).

With this focus on AI, Oppo wants to take its global innovation and vision to various markets, including Africa.

“South Africa is a vibrant market with a keen appetite for technological advancement and innovation,” said Liam Faurie, Head of Go-to-Market at Oppo South Africa.

“Our IoT ecosystem is tailored to meet the unique needs of this market, providing cutting-edge technology that enhances the lives of our consumers.”

Faurie said Oppo viewed itself as partners in customers’ digital journey.

“Our role extends beyond merely selling smartphones to offer a gateway to a smarter, more connected lifestyle,” the executive said.

“Our IoT ecosystem has been developed with this vision in mind, aiming to enrich the lives of our customers in personal entertainment, health and sports.”

This month, Oppo will launch some new products, including its highly anticipated Watch X.

It is powered by Google Wear OS featuring Sapphire Glass, a 12-day battery life, SuperVOOC™ charging, and interchangeable straps.

Another is the Pad Neo.

These cost R5 999 and 6 999 respectively.

“We are thrilled to introduce these cutting-edge products to the South African market,” said Faurie.

“Our IoT ecosystem is not just about devices; it’s about creating a seamlessly connected experience that enriches our customers’ lives in every aspect.”

Oppo has a market share of around 10 percent in South Africa.

– CAJ News