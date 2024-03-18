Fans call for Nedbank blockbuster finale

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – FOOTBALL fans are desperate for a Nedbank Cup final pitting defending Champions Orlando Pirates with any of the three premiership teams that include Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United or Stellenbosch, CAJ News Africa heard.

Several soccer supporters interviewed over weekend, said the four PSL teams were on terrific form while playing entertaining football arguing they deserve a chance to fight each other in the final.

“My wish is to see Orlando Pirates meet Mamelodi Sundowns in the final, or else Orlando Pirates versus either SuperSport United or Stellenbosch. Believe me that final will be a thriller,” said Amahle Dlamini.

Echoing the same sentiments was Amogelang Morena, who argued Pirates and Sundowns clash would be the greatest finale of all times in the history of the Nedbank Cup encounters to be remembered years to come.

“I cannot rule out other teams such SuperSport United and Stellenbosch, but the Pirates / Mamelodi Sundowns final will be a blockbuster of a hell on earth soccer final,” Morena said.

Amukelani Hobwane said: “These days football is full of surprises. We have in the past seen unknown teams coming from nowhere to cause upsets in the Nedbank Cup finals, and therefore I cannot rule out the likes of University of Pretoria, who already shocked Moroka Swallows 2-1. Nevertheless, my desire was to see the Nedbank Cup final pitting either Orlando Pirates with either Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United or Stellenbosch.”

Thulani Khumalo weighed in saying: “My worry is the next draw, but if I had my own way, I would make sure these four teams cannot meet each other before quarter finals. The four, especially Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United, Stellenbosch and Mamelodi Sundowns must meet in the quarter final stage. Once that happen, I can’t rule out a thriller in the final.”

Meanwhile, most premiership teams have eased ways past their counterparts from lesser leagues as the Nedbank Cup tournament shifts to the last 18 clubs.

See full Nedbank Cup results below:

SUNDAY, 17th March 2024

Nedbank Cup

Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 Maritzburg Utd

D’General 0-3 TS Galaxy

SATURDAY, 16th March 2024

Orlando Pirates 4-0 Hungry Lions

Richards Bay 1-3 SuperSport United

Chippa United 2-1 Ravens

FRIDAY, 15th March 2024

Milford FC 1-6 Stellenbosch FC

THURSDAY, 14th March 2024

Sekhukhune United 0-2 AmaZulu FC

WEDNESDAY, 13th March 2024

University of Pretoria 2-1 Moroka Swallows

– CAJ News