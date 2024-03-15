Zimbabwe rewards new breed of Golden Girls

from RUSSELL ADADEVOH in Accra, Ghana

Ghana Bureau

ACCRA, (CAJ News) – ZIMBABWE is rolling out the red carpet and financially rewarding the women’s cricket team after they were crowned continental champions.

The Lady Chevrons continue to reap rewards for winning the All Africa Games cricket gold medal after humbling neighbouring South Africa at the tournament in Ghana.

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has poured US$80 000 (R1, 6 million) to reward the team for their efforts.

The corporate and government are yet to chip in.

Givemore Makoni, ZC Managing Director, said this was an apt reward for winning gold.

“Zimbabwe Women became cricket’s first ever gold medallists at the continental multi-sport event as they won all their matches on their way to recording a thrilling Super Over victory against South Africa Women in the final played in Accra on Wednesday,” Makoni said.

“We followed all your action with immense pride and excitement as you recorded five victories in five matches, including the final against South Africa, to become the first ever cricket champions at the continental multi-sport event,” he added.

To put icing on the cake, 18-year old Kelis Ndhlovu was voted All Africa Games cricket player of the tournament and player of the match in the final.

Celebrating her trophy is Kelis Ndhlovu of the Zimbabwe’s Lady Chevrons after winning the Best Player of the Tournament and Player of the match in the final encounter against South Africa’s Proteas

President Emmerson Mnagagwa praised the team.

“This historic feat is clearly a result of your hard work, passion and dedication and all of you can be proud of the well-deserved accomplishment. Congratulations, once again, and thank you for bringing so much joy to our hearts,” president Mnagagwa stated on social media, X, formerly Twitter.

ZC announced that the “Golden Girls” would receive a hero’s welcome when they land at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare on Friday afternoon (today).

In 1980, the Zimbabwe women’s national field hockey team won the gold medal in women’s field hockey at that year’s Summer Olympics in Moscow, the Russian capital.

– CAJ News