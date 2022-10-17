Safety of Chinese in Nigeria prioritised

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – CHINA and Nigeria are exploring measures to ensure the safety and security of the Asian nationals southwest of the African country.

The joint defense and security work conference of Chinese-funded enterprises in the region has been held in the Sagamu area of the Ogun State.

The Consulate General in Lagos and some Chinese companies arranged the meeting.

There are more than 40 Chinese enterprises in Sagamu area.

Chu Maoming emphasized that for a long time, the Chinese government have always attached great importance to the safety of overseas Chinese citizens and enterprises.

“At present, the security situation in Nigeria has not improved significantly,” the envoy said.

He also raised concern that Chinese enterprises have not paid enough attention to their production and operation in Nigeria and made insufficient investment in security protection.

Maoming encouraged a joint defense and joint protection mechanism, which he said could mobilize superior security forces to focus on suppressing possible mob attacks.

Kidnapping is another problem.

Zhu Juncheng, head of FSG Nigeria, also put forward the idea of building a joint security team in the region.

Officials from the army and police assured that Nigeria attached great importance to the safety of Chinese citizens and enterprises.

– CAJ News