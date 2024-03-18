US-East Africa trade summit set for April

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – THE fourth edition of the regional American Chamber of Commerce Kenya (AmCham) Business Summit will advocate for enhanced partnership and investment in the United States-East Africa trade.

AmCham is the premier platform for strengthening bilateral trade and investment between the US, Kenya, and East Africa. The upcoming edition is set to be held on April 24–25, in Nairobi, Kenya.

President William Ruto is confirmed as Chief Guest, leading a government delegation to the summit that aims to expand commercial opportunities and markets.

Several high-ranking US government officials are also expected.

Close to 1 000 delegates, including business and government delegations from the US and across the East African region, are set to attend.

AmCham’s Board President, Peter Ngahu highlighted that the summit would explore opportunities to promote sustainable and inclusive growth while increasing investment in Kenya and the East African region.

“As we celebrate years of shared value and interests, the AmCham Business Summit stands as a beacon of opportunity. We look forward to exploring how we can leverage these opportunities as we stay committed to helping drive investments in East Africa,” Ngahu said.

AmCham’s Chief Executive Officer, Maxwell Okello, encouraged delegates to secure their attendance.

“The summit provides a platform to explore the vast trade and investment opportunities that lie ahead, fostering economic growth and prosperity across our region,” he said.

A wide range of topics critical to the region’s economic development, including shaping the future of US-East Africa trade and investment, climate action, digital transformation, and sustainable finance for East African economies, will be covered in a series of panel discussions, keynotes, and roundtables moderated by experts from the public and private sectors.

East African economies are expected to register the highest regional economic performance on the continent, with growth figures at over 5 percent, according to the African Development Bank’s East Africa Economic Outlook.

Despite anticipated growth, East African economies continue to grapple with persistent barriers to trade and investment, including illicit trade, counterfeits, currency volatility and inflation.

In 2022, the US emerged as Kenya’s largest export market, with approximately $890 million in goods exported to the US. Additionally, the US exported around $600 million in goods to Kenya.

– CAJ News