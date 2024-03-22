Germany, Namibia expand ties on green hydrogen

from ALFRED SHILONGO in Windhoek, Namibia

Namibia Bureau

WINDHOEK, (CAJ News) – NAMIBIA is expanding its cooperation with Germany towards the future production of green hydrogen.

The two countries have signed agreements on the margins of the 2024 Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue this week, paving way for new projects.

They will further intensify the countries’ existing cooperation on hydrogen and Power-to-X (PtX), which was launched in 2022.

PtX is a collective term for conversion technologies that turn electricity into carbon-neutral synthetic fuels.

Robert Habeck, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, noted Namibia offered ideal conditions to produce affordable and climate-friendly green hydrogen using wind and solar energy.

He said this opened up new economic prospects for Namibia and contributed to developing an international hydrogen market.

“We want to play a part in this and accelerate the expansion of the green hydrogen economy in Namibia,” Habeck said.

The Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action plans a bilateral administrative partnership with Namibia with the support of Germany’s national metrology institute, PTB.

The aim of the cooperation with the Namibian government authorities is to define technical standards for green hydrogen as well as to advise on laws and standards and train specialists.

It additionally serves to support the German government’s National Hydrogen Strategy and promote international legal requirements for the safe use of green hydrogen.

Namibia has vast wind and solar conditions, with an average of 300 days of sunshine per year.

Its political and institutional stability is seen as making the Southern African country ideal for producing and exporting green hydrogen and its derivatives.

– CAJ News