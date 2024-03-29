Kenya digital campaign to attract tourist, investors

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – KENYA has launched a digital campaign to promote the East African country as a global destination for tourism and investment.

The ‘Let’s Go To Kenya’ campaign leverages the power of digital platforms and technology partners such as LinkedIn, which officials noted had 1 billion users, Meta with lots 3,7 billion users and Google, with a reach of 4,7 billion.

Representatives of these companies attended.

“In collaboration across ministries and partners, we also aim to benefit from upcoming global events in Nairobi such as the Africa Connected Summit and 2024 World Conference, among others,” said Eng. John Kipchumba Tanui, Principal Secretary – State Department for ICT and Digital Economy at the launch of the campaign on Wednesday.

He revealed that Kenya Airways, Startup Lions and the Ministry of Tourism were key partners in the ‘Let’s Go To Kenya’ campaign.

The Konza Technopolis Development Authority has endorsed the campaign.

“We are glad to be part of this journey where we will deploy our resources such as digital platform, data centre and digital media city to enhance the messaging of the initiative,” Konza Chief Executive Officer, John Okwiri, said.

The launch of the initiative follows the recognition of Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, as the best City to Travel to in 2024 by the prestigious travel agency, Lonely Planet.

Tourism is one of the leading sources of foreign exchange earnings in Kenya, contributing around 10 percent to the economy.

Beach tourism, eco-tourism and sports tourism are popular.

– CAJ News