SA facility to supply overseas semiconductor market

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE South African production facility of the isotope technology-focused company, ASP Isotopes, is to produce the material for shipment the expanding market for semiconductors abroad.

ASP Isotopes, headquartered in the United States, has disclosed this follows its recent announcement that it has entered into a purchase agreement with an industry leader in the design and manufacturing of semiconductors in that country.

Isotopes, defined as distinct nuclear species of the same chemical element, are key in the production of next-generation semiconductors.

Under the terms of the agreement, ASP expects to supply highly enriched silicon-28 isotope to the unnamed customer in the US.

The product is to be supplied from ASP’s facility in the South African capital, Pretoria, and shipped to America.

With supplies imminent, the American company disclosed it was in discussions with multiple semiconductor manufacturers regarding the supply of isotopically pure electronic gases for next-generation semiconductors, anticipated to enable technologies such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence (AI).

The enrichment facilities in the South African capital dedicated to the enrichment of isotopes of elements with a low atomic mass, known as light isotopes.

“To create faster, smaller next-generation semiconductors, the world is likely going to require materials that are currently not available in commercial quantities,” stated Paul Mann, ASP Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

“ASP Isotopes is currently working on many isotopically pure elements that we believe will help semiconductor companies create the chips that the world will require in the future to enable technologies such as quantum computing and AI,” he explained.

The company’s initial focus is on producing and commercializing enriched isotopes for the healthcare and technology industries.

To meet the anticipated demand later this decade, the firm anticipates constructing a larger production facility as part of the proposed Icelandic cluster, slated to start production during 2026.

ASP has its origins in the South African Uranium Enrichment Programme of the 1980s.

– CAJ News