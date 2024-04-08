Honor changes website domain name

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HONOR’S website domain name has transitioned to honor.com, effective immediately.

It was previously hihonor.com.

Three years ago, Honor commenced operations as a fully independent brand.

Officials said after finding its footing in a highly saturated, competitive landscape, Honor was now ready to take its spot as a leader in the artificial intelligence-driven smartphone sector, and renaming its domain in a way that more effectively reflects the brand is part of the process.

“The word ‘Honor’ is a strong, emotive term – which instills our team with a sense of purpose to provide cutting-edge products that deliver unrivaled innovation. Not only is this a transition that better reflects our brand, but it also allows us to be more visible online to our loyal and potential consumers,” said George Zhao, Chief Executive Officer of Honor Device Co., Ltd.

Honor was founded in 2013 as a Huawei sub-brand.

In late 2020, Huawei announced that it had sold Honor entirely.

– CAJ News