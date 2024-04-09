Tech firms take African hospitality to next level

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – A GLOBAL leader in hospitality technology, Profitroom, has partnered HotelTime Solutions, an independent software developer, to venture into the African market.

Through this partnership, both companies pledged to combine their expertise and resources to revolutionise the hospitality industry.

Both organisations pledged to introduce innovative and cutting-edge solutions that will enable efficient hotel management, help hotels save costs and set new benchmarks for success in the African market.

Michael Puffett, Senior Business Development Manager at Profitroom, said the company valued strategic and quality partnerships.

“As the hospitality industry is constantly evolving, we remain committed to building collaborative relationships that assist hotels in using technology to provide outstanding guest experiences while also increasing revenue, we are delighted to share this vision with HotelTime Solutions,” he said.

HotelTime Solutions is rated one of the world’s leading property management systems providers.

Jan Hejny, Chief Executive Officer at the company, said through the process of building out reliable technology infrastructure they can ensure consistent uptime of more than 99 percent, supported by responsive customer service.

“Combine that with seamless integration with platforms like Profitroom and it becomes easy to ensure a cohesive guest journey from booking to check-out,” Hejny added.

The executive said by integrating advanced technology into their operations, particularly through PMS providers like HotelTime Solutions, many hoteliers had reaped the fruits of the future.

Embracing these innovations has saved them time, enhanced guest satisfaction and ultimately driven higher revenue and profits.

“Much like the Nokia 3310, being resistant to change may feel familiar and perhaps a little nostalgic, but it’s also the best way to get left behind,” Hejny said.

