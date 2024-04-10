Mashawana Foundation celebrates a dozen years of philanthropy

from BAATSHEBA RAMASHALA in Polokwane

THOHOYANDOU, (CAJ News) – THE Collen Mashawana Foundation, one of South Africa’s leading philanthropic organisations, has announced its 12th anniversary celebrations.

This is to mark over a decade of dedicated service to disadvantaged communities.

Established in 2012 by philanthropist Collen Mashawana, the foundation has been instrumental in providing housing, support and essential resources to those most in need across the nation.

To commemorate this milestone, the Collen Mashawana Foundation will host two celebratory events.

On 20 April, distinguished guests, partners, and supporters will come together for a Gala Dinner, where achievements of the past 12 years will be celebrated, and future endeavours to address some of the challenges facing the country 30 years into democracy.

The evening promises to be a memorable reflection on the foundation’s impactful journey towards enhancing equality and social inclusion for all.

Preceding the Gala Dinner, on April 19, the foundation will host a Golf Day, offering participants an opportunity to engage in friendly a competition while contributing to a meaningful cause.

Since its inception, the Collen Mashawana Foundation has demonstrated dedication to its mission of uplifting disadvantaged communities.

various programs and initiatives, the foundation has made significant strides in addressing critical issues such as housing and food insecurity, healthcare access, and education disparities.

One of the foundation’s key accomplishments includes providing over 400 houses to elderly citizens, child-headed families, and the disabled, with specialized accommodations tailored to meet their unique needs.

Additionally, the foundation has distributed food parcels and personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic, adopted schools, orphanages, and old-age homes across South Africa, and drilled over 100 boreholes in all nine provinces, particularly in rural areas, to ensure equitable access to clean and safe water for communities in need.

A current undertaking by the Collen Mashawana Foundation is the renovation of the late global icon and leader, Nelson Mandela’s house in the suburb of Houghton in Johannesburg.

Mashawana expressed gratitude to all partners, supporters and volunteers who have contributed to the foundation’s success.

He emphasized the importance of collective action in effecting positive change and reiterated the foundation’s unwavering commitment to serving humanity.

“As the Collen Mashawana Foundation embarks on its next chapter, it remains steadfast in its pursuit of a more equitable and inclusive society,” he concluded.

– CAJ News