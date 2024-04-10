Nissan Daring Africa rolls into Mozambique

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – DARING Africa 2024, an expedition of Nissan celebrating its manufacturing prowess in Africa, has arrived in the capital of Mozambique, Maputo.

It comprises five Nissan Navara pick-ups and an X-Trail SUV.

“This is a celebration of the vehicles we build in Africa, especially the Navara, and the hands that build them,” explained Nissan Managing Director for South Africa and Independent Markets Africa, Maciej Klenkiewicz.”

“This journey links our African pick-up manufacturing hub in South Africa with our Passenger Vehicle assembly plant in Cairo, while allowing us to showcase the incredible partner network we have along the route.”

Nissan Mozambique Managing Director, Ivan Busi, welcomed the convoy.

“Nissan is a wonderful brand and extremely popular in Mozambique and the Navara is a particularly important model for us given its versatility, its ruggedness and its levels of comfort,” Busi said.

Daring Africa left Rosslyn, Nissan Africa’s home of the Navara on March 26 on an eight-country odyssey that will ultimately end in Cairo, the Egyptian capital soon thereafter.

From Mozambique, the expedition will head to Zimbabwe, then Zambia, Malawi, Tanzania and Kenya before transitioning to Egypt.

Last year Nissan Africa opened new markets for the Navara in Algeria and Libya, with the vehicle scheduled to be introduced to Egypt later this year.

– CAJ News