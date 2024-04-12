Sudan conflict entering its second year

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan Bureau

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – SUDAN’S warring parties must commit to an immediate cease-fire, end attacks on civilians and ensure unimpeded access to humanitarian assistance for millions of people in desperate need of aid.

This is the call of the United Nations (UN) Fact-Finding Mission on Sudan as the deadly conflict edges into its second year.

Fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has killed thousands of civilians since it began on April 15 in 2023.

Over 6 million people have been displaced internally, while almost 2 million refugees have fled to neighbouring countries.

Nearly 24 million people are in need of aid, with 18 million suffering crisis levels of food insecurity, according to the UN.

“It’s beyond time for this devastating war to stop,” said Mohamed Chande Othman, chair of the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission for Sudan.

The envoy said the warring parties must bring an immediate end to all violence, including sexual and gender-based violence and hold the perpetrators of serious human rights violations accountable for their acts.

“Sudan’s warring parties are legally obligated to protect civilians, but they have shown little regard for doing so,” Othman said.

“We are now investigating alarming reports of repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and schools.”

The Fact-Finding Mission noted the upcoming International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan and its Neighbours, which is due to be held in Paris, France on April 15.

The UN’s Human Rights Council established the Fact-Finding Mission in October last year.

The UN requires US$2,7 billion to address the crisis in Sudan.

It is only funded to the tune of 6 percent.

– CAJ News