Opinion:  The USA is nurturing wars, plea to Americans to choose wiser leaders

by LUKE ZUNGA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – I HAVE great respect for the Americans, as innovative and leading in many respects. Leadership carries heavier responsibility for fairness.

The Americans are oblivious of the harm their leaders are up to. They are used to invincibility and elect reckless leaders of the nature of President Biden, possibly born around the end of the Second World War.

He is still cherishing return to that era. The World wars killed over 50 million people. The current American administration is conducting a kind of foreign politics which can lead to the same wars which left millions dead or displaced.



The US wants to test its weapons. This approach makes people think the weaponizations of North Korea, Iran, China, Russia, India and others are a good strategy to deter US aggression. The world would be more militarized to counter US aggressive behaviour.

The US is assisted by a placid Europe. There is no politics in Europe. They do what America says. It is evident at the UN Security Council that Europe is dead politics.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg clearly articulated, at the recent NATO Summit, that Europe cannot do without America, complete utter surrender of European sovereignty.

Amid that Spanish leaders say, Europe appears ready to accept Palestinian state. It means they never heard the Palestinians complaining all these years. They never heard Russians complaining that NATO should not encroach to its borders.

It is simply not just the decision of Ukraine, as a sovereign state, to join NATO or meddling in Ukraine elections to install a Jewish President. There is an American fantasy about Judaism.

It took South Africa to remind Europe and America of the UN rules.

President Biden was completely exposed to the aftermath of the ICJ ruling, and we see the US administration taking steps to limit that exposure, such as sanctioning Israeli settlements for violence in Palestinian land, promising to build a portable harbour for humanitarian assistance to Palestinians, criticising ‘Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of the conflict and reiterated the need for a ceasefire”.

These are carefully orchestrated retractions. The conflict in Ukraine and Israel are matters to be negotiated. South Africa can facilitate the negotiations.

The stumbling block is the current USA administration, which controls wars, and flexes its muscles with money and missiles while thousands of people are dying.

Until America orders Ukraine to negotiate, Zelensky will not dare. President Biden is banging the table that he wants to teach President Putin a lesson. What is the end product?

The US is talking about Iron clad protection for Israel, from possible retaliation by Iran.

If that war spreads out, millions of people will be killed, and nobody will gain out of that. American citizens must be careful who they elect leaders to sit on the huge war machinery.

Outside the USA, Americans carry a burden to explain what they are doing. Compared with President Biden, Donald Trump is most likely capable of stopping the wars.

NB: Luke Zunga is a socio-economic and political commentator.

– CAJ News