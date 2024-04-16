Marathon Digital eyes EMEA expansion prospects

by DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – MARATHON Digital Holdings, one of the world’s largest publicly traded Bitcoin miners, is exploring expansion opportunities in Africa.

The company that is also a leader in supporting and securing the Bitcoin ecosystem is also exploring in Europe and the Middle East.

Overall, the region is referred to as EMEA.

Marathon has appointed Manoj Narender Madnani as Managing Director for the region, where he will oversee the company’s strategic expansion opportunities.

Madnani commented, “Marathon is leading the charge in this region by providing energy solutions that leverage Bitcoin mining. No other technology helps countries address intermittent renewable penetration at scale.”

The United States-based firm reports that he brings to Marathon an extensive background in international business development and global joint ventures, with a proven track record in corporate finance, international transactions, and strategy across key sectors such as energy, AI technology, media, hospitality and retail.

His previous roles include Managing Director of Kulczyk Investments SA, where he was responsible for the global energy and infrastructure footprint, and CEO and Co-Founder of Beacon Media, a pioneering media and entertainment firm.

Fred Thiel, Marathon’s Chairman and CEO , believes Madnani’s experience and relationships across the region uniquely position him to lead the next phase of Marathon’s international growth.

“This region presents a strategic opportunity for Marathon, with its blooming energy sector, expansive capital markets, and technology-friendly regulatory policies,” Thiel said.

– CAJ News