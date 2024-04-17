Metrofile unveils new cloud offering in Kenya

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – METROFILE, the provider of document management and digital solutions in East Africa, has launched a new cloud services.

The firm said the offering marks a significant milestone in its mission to deliver unparalleled data security, accessibility, and compliance with regulatory standards.

The cloud services are anticipated to cater specifically to the needs of Kenyan businesses, addressing the challenges of data volume growth, security threats and the increasing demand for compliance with the Data Protection Act.

“Our cloud services are not just about storage. They are about empowering businesses to thrive in the digital era with complete peace of mind regarding their data’s safety and accessibility,” stated Jackline Mburu, Managing Director of Metrofile for East Africa.

With the daily backup exceeding 1,3TB of business data and advanced protection against over a million threats per month, Metrofile’s cloud services pledge to redefine the standards of data management in the region.

The private cloud offering is priced in the local currency to protect against exchange rate fluctuations and to provide predictable, fixed operational costs.

A local data centre further strengthens this.

The data centre also lays down a solid foundation for enhancing growth and innovation.

“Our commitment extends beyond technology; we aim to create a partnership that supports our customers with flexible payment options and dedicated local support,” said Steve Porter, Managing Director of Metrofile Cloud.

Metrofile’s assured the launch of its cloud services is backed by a solid investment in Kenya’s digital infrastructure and the move reinforced the company’s commitment to building on the established trust and support of the Kenyan people and businesses.

“As we embark on this digital journey, we are excited to drive the shift towards a paper light, efficient and secure business environment,” Porter commented.

– CAJ News