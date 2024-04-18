Chinese firms create 400 000 jobs in SA

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE presence of more than 200 Chinese-invested companies in South Africa has created more than 400 000 jobs in the host country.

This is a major boost to a nation that is battling high levels of unemployment.

This week, Chinese-invested enterprises in South Africa, including Huawei, gathered at the Gallagher Convention Centre for the Job Fair 2024, which was supported by the Chinese Embassy and run by the South Africa-China Economic and Trade Association (SACETA).

Building on the achievements of the previous job fair in 2022, this edition emphasised the two countries’ shared goal of creating high-quality jobs and promoting sustainable economic development within South Africa.

Huawei is one of the 60 Chinese-headquartered companies that met with youth and recruited for job vacancies across technology, finance, energy, transportation, and many other sectors.

Li Zhigang , Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of China, opened the event and highlighted the positive economic and developmental impact of this collaboration between South Africa and China.

Lindiwe Zulu, South Africa Minister of Social Development told the students in attendance they must take on the opportunity for new challenges, like studying in China and learning a new language.

She spoke about sectors where South Africa wants to see more growth.

“We must continue to deepen the South Africa-China economic partnership through cooperation in areas such as infrastructure development, energy, digital technologies, education and tourism,” Zulu said.

The job fair is anticipated to unlock opportunities because it promotes networking between local youth and companies within SACETA. It is hailed as a unique opportunity for young people to advance their careers and find meaningful work.

Maropene Marakgopa, Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, spoke on the value these types of opportunities bring.

“Healthy trade relations remain instrumental in addressing poverty, inequality and unemployment,” she said.

Kemogotsitse Bosielo, Senior Public Relations Manager at Huawei, said the company wanted to see more students with ICT skills because it is estimated that by 2030 that the digital economy will contribute about 30 percent to global GDP.

“As Huawei we are heavily invested in South Africa, it’s one of our strategic regions so we’re proud to be at this job fair hoping to catalyse youth employment,” he said.

Wang Jijang , SACETA president, thanked the Chinese Embassy and the host government for supporting Chinese enterprises in South Africa.

Yanga Silo, one of the youth at the job fair, described the opportunity as “an eye-opener.”

“I am interested in working with Huawei. It seems like a great company because it has a great future ahead of it and it’s developing with the times,” Silo said.

