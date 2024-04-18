African ICT doyen Udochi honoured abroad

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – THE seasoned telecommunications executive, Daniel Udochi, has been bestowed with the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance, conferred by the DCRO Institute.

This is in recognition of his footprint in sustainability, interactions of risk, compliance, ethics, and human behavioural science, and a culture of risk-informed decision-making in the ICT sector, the world’s leading source of risk governance training and credentialing.

“Daniel brings a deep commitment to the positive use of risk knowledge in sustainable building businesses,” David Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute, stated.

“His (Udochi’s) commitment to continuously learning global best practices in developing enterprise-wide cultures that value risk-informed strategic planning and decision-making is to be commended.”

Udochi is the head of risk management for du, a Dubai-based telecommunications service provider working across the United Arab Emirates. DCRO

Immediately before this, he served as the Ethics, Risk and Compliance cluster lead for MTN Group, the South Africa-based pan-African mobile operator.

Prior to MTN, he held various roles across the African continent, with Zain in Kenya and Gabon, Celtel and Econet Wireless in Nigeria, and DHL International.

