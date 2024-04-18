South Africa’s Radél expands to the United States

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE South African-headquartered manufacturer of electro-mechanical components, Radél, is investing US$9 million to establish a production facility in the in the United States.

This investment in the Forsyth County region of North Carolina is poised to create 32 jobs. It is anticipated the new jobs will bring an additional $2 million yearly into the local economy.

Radél, with headquarters in Johannesburg, has been supplying electrical, electronic and electro-mechanical components to customers since 1996.

“We are thrilled to establish Radél’s presence in North Carolina, reflecting our commitment to growth and innovation in the United States,” said Francois Rademeyer, Chief Executive Officer of Radél.

“We look forward to expanding our operations, bringing cutting-edge technological advancements to the region, and contributing to the economic vitality of North Carolina.”

Radél displays a particular focus on serving the vehicle industry, including sectors such as railway locomotives, passenger trains, mining equipment, defense and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and electric vehicles.

A performance-based grant of $75 000 from the One North Carolina (One NC) Fund will help facilitate Radél’s expansion.

The fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs.

“I’m pleased to welcome another international company to region. We’re proud that Radél is joining the strong advanced manufacturing cluster that’s located in our region,” stated Amber Baker, North Carolina stated.

– CAJ News