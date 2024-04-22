Zambia deports over 140 illegal immigrants

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – ZAMBIA Immigration has arrested 50 Ethiopians for illegal entry and stay in the Southern African country.

The suspects, aged between 14 and 35, were arrested while being allegedly trafficked in a truck belonging to a leading retailer in the southern town of Luangwa.

Two Zambians, identified as Blessing Tembo (28) and Benson Mfula (32), have also been arrested.

Tembo drove the vehicle.

“All suspects are detained at Luangwa Police Station pending prosecution,” said Namati Nshinka, Immigration Public Relations Officer.

He said the Immigration department intended to charge the two Zambians with the offence of aiding and abetting the Ethiopians with illegal entry and unlawful stay.

The Luangwa operation brought the number of persons apprehended for various immigration offences countrywide between April 18 and 21 to 142.

Immigration during the period deported 85 illegal immigrants.

The department secured 52 convictions and refused eight persons entry into Zambia for failing to meet entry requirements.

Most Ethiopians enter Zambia en-route to South Africa where they seek economic opportunities.

– CAJ News