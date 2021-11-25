Tanzania lures hoteliers as dust settles on pandemic

from ALLOYCE KIMBUNGA in Arusha, Tanzania

ARUSHA, (CAJ News) – TANZANIA is attracting investors into the hospitality sector after the government altered its stance on the coronavirus.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan believes the country is now safer, months after her administration initiated efforts to curb the pandemic in Tanzania.

This is in stark contrast to the skepticism of the virus under her predecessor, John Magufuli’s tenure.

The head of state assured potential investors that the country was now a safe place.

She was speaking while inaugurating the Gran Meliá Hotel, a five-star facility in the city of Arusha.

Hassan said Tanzania was now a safe destination for both tourist and investors willing to open up businesses in the country.

“We were worst hit by the pandemic, but thanks to several interventions such as the vaccinations against the deadly virus and the rolling out of the standard operations procedures during the pandemic, we can confidently say that we are now safe.”

She said her country had vast areas to tap into.

“Tanzania is home to many renowned national parks, you therefore, have more areas to invest in,” Hassan pointed out.

Elaborating, she noted that Tanzania was one of the few countries in the world which continues to receive tourists and other guests, hence they have every reason to invest in the country.

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) once endorsed Tanzania as the safest destination in Africa, something Suluhu said will restore tourists and investors’ confidence in the country.

In a related development, Hassan asked owners of the new establishment to utilise the locally produced foods and beverages to promote the local economy.

“Do not import such things. We have Dodoma wine and local recipes that will attract more guests to your hotel.”

The Dubai based Albawardy’s Investment Group own the five-star Gran Meliá Hotel.

The group also owns three hotels in the country which include Hyatt Regency Kilimanjaro, Melia Zanzibar and Melia Serengeti lodge.

The investment group has more than 380 hotels in 40 countries around the world.

“We are very grateful to the government for the unwavering support,” said Gabriel Escar Chief Executive Officer of the hotel chains.

– CAJ News