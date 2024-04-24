Dell reports massive uptake of GenAI

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – LARGE South African enterprises are embracing Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI), underscoring the technology’s transformative impact on the country’s business landscape.

This is one of the findings of The South African Generative AI Roadmap 2024, a pioneering new study published by independent technology research firm World Wide Worx, Dell Technologies and Intel.

The report reveals that the vast majority (90 percent) of respondents currently use or have concrete plans to integrate GenAI within their organisations.

Based on 100 interviews with decision-makers at large enterprises in South Africa, the study demonstrates that GenAI is no longer a futuristic concept.

It has emerged as a present-day reality that South African enterprises have firmly embraced as a catalyst for innovation and growth.

One of the factors contributing to this positive uptake is that user-friendly tools and platforms have made the integration of AI into business processes a straightforward process that businesses of all sizes can undertake without requiring extensive technical expertise or large financial investments.

“It’s clear that The South African Generative AI Roadmap 2024 is a call to action for businesses to embrace this revolutionary wave of innovation,” said Doug Woolley, General Manager of Dell Technologies for South Africa.

He added, “Those who fail to adapt risk being left behind in an increasingly AI-driven economy.”

The South African Generative AI Roadmap 2024 paints a promising picture of widespread GenAI adoption and its potential to revolutionise South African businesses.

With a focus on strategic implementation and harnessing the power of AI, South African companies are poised to unlock significant productivity gains and secure a competitive edge in the global marketplace, according to Woolley.

– CAJ News