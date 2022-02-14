Youth involved in escalating Nigeria kidnappings

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – KIDNAPPINGS in Nigeria have taken a grave twist with youths involved in the abduction of children.

The trend has emerged in the northwestern Katsina State, coincidentally the homeland of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In recent days, operations by police have netted some youngsters allegedly for kidnapping or attempting to abduct infants for purposes of milking victims’ parents of money.

Police confirmed the arrest of one Abubakar Abdulbasir (aged 18) for allegedly masterminding the kidnapping of a four-year-old girl in the Malumfashi area of Katsina.

She had been reported missing on January 19.

The suspect allegedly demanded ransom of N70 000 (US$167).

He allegedly kept the victim in an uncompleted building at the outskirt of a local village.

Katsina police’s Anti-Kidnapping unit have rescued the girl and reunited her with the family.

“Suspect will be charge(d) to court as soon as investigations are completed,” Gambo Isah, Katsina police spokesperson, said.

Police have also arrested one Mohammed Gali Mustapha (22) for the attempted kidnap of three-year-old girl in the Batagarawa area of Katsina.

It is alleged he approached a relative of the girl and influenced him to assist kidnap the minor.

H allegedly intended to kidnap and demand for a ransom so that he could use the money for his forthcoming marriage ceremony.

The relative reported the matter to police.

“In the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the offence,” Isah said.

Kidnappings are rife in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country (estimated at 214 million) and one of its most volatile.

– CAJ News