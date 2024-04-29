DSTV teams battles for survival, honours 

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – KWAZULU Natal based premiership sides find the going tough in the underway DStv Premiership as the season approaches end.

All the four KZN teams that comprise Golden Arrows, AmaZulu FC, Royal AM and Richards Bay find themselves in the murky waters of relegation, but of more demotion concerns pits The Natal Rich Boys.

As the games continue mid this week, Richards Bay, who suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat last week at the hands of fellow strugglers Cape Town Spurs will on Tuesday lock horns with AmaZulu Football Club in a KZN derby encounter.

AmaZulu lie 12th on the PSL table with 21 points from the 25 games played while Richards Bay anchor the premiership table with 15 points from the same number of matches played to date.

This derby match is a must win for both sides as any slip will further complicate their positions at the top eight in the case of AmaZulu while Richards Bay might end up kissing goodbye to their DSTV premiership romance.

Royal AM, who were massacred 4-0 by visiting Orlando Pirates at the weekend host a wounded lion SuperSport United, who were beaten 2-1 by Kaizer Chiefs at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga.

Royal AM, who to date played 24 games with 29 points in 13th position will battle out with SuperSport United (7th), who desire to end the season in the top five.

Tenth placed 10 Golden Arrows, who amassed 32 points from 25 matches are certain to have escaped relegation, although their mission is to end the season among the top eight.

Premiership defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns host 5th positioned TS Galaxy on Monday (today) in a match that promises fireworks.

TS Galaxy are bubbling with confidence after condemning Moroka Swallows 2-1 last week, a development that will inspire the players to seek to end the season in the top three.

Full fixtures, see below:

Monday, 29 April 2024

DStv Premiership

Mamelodi Sundowns vs TS Galaxy (19:30)

Tuesday, 30 April 2024

Richards Bay vs AmaZulu FC 19:30

Cape Town Spurs vs Polokwane City

Wednesday, 01 May 2024

Chippa United vs Moroka Swallows (15:00)

Cape Town City FC vs Orlando Pirates 15:00

Stellenbosch FC vs Golden Arrows 17:30

Royal AM vs SuperSport United 19:30

Thursday, 02 May 2024

Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns 19:30

– CAJ News