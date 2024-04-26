Kenya to establish ‘revolutionary’ data centre for Africa

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – KENYA is to construct a 1 gigawatt data centre that officials believe will be iconic for the continent.

It will be constructed in partnership with Eco-Cloud, G42 investment group and Microsoft in Naivasha, northwest of the capital Nairobi.

Timelines have not been disclosed.

“The facility will be a revolutionary investment powered by green energy,” said President William Ruto.

He spoke after meeting executives from Eco-Cloud, G42 investment and Microsoft on Wednesday.

The meeting coincided with Kenya hosting the 24th edition of the Transform Africa Summit.

It is the continent’s leading annual forum that aims at fostering innovation, collaboration and sustainable development across Africa.

Engineer John Tanui, the Principal Secretary in the State Department for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Digital Economy, attended the meeting alongside President Ruto with the investors for the data centre.

Discussions centred on digital infrastructure, connectivity, digital skills, the semiconductor industry and cyber security.

“The meeting provided an invaluable opportunity to exchange insights and perspectives, fostering collaborative efforts both US and Kenya towards advancing these critical areas of mutual interest,” Tanui said.

Gina Raimondo, US Secretary of Commerce, was part of the meeting.

She commended Kenya as a leader on the continent on digital transformation and Kenya’s strides to achieve its green Silicon Savanah aspirations.

“We see Kenya as a leader in business, technology, digitisation, and a model for engagement across Africa,” Raimondo said.

– CAJ News