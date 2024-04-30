Uganda laments online campaign against vaccination

from HASSAN ONYANGO in Kampala, Uganda

Uganda Bureau

KAMPALA, (CAJ News) – AUTHORITIES in Uganda are battling a misinformation campaign online promoting hesitancy towards the yellow fever vaccine.

A video has been circulating on WhatsApp, X and TikTok of a child who allegedly suffered adverse reactions after being immunised with yellow fever vaccine in Cameroon, where parents sought help.

It is alleged the child had been left blind and paralyzed.

An African blogger accused of an anti-western discourse online is among prominent people spreading the news.

She allegedly promotes caution regarding vaccines imported from the West into Africa.

There is some belief that Africans are considered guinea pigs and that local authorities allegedly receive financial gains from the West.

Dr. Manaouda Malachie, Minister of Health in Cameroon, denied the reports.

He confirmed that the baby suffered from cardiac arrest and went through re-animation and evacuation to India.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) in Uganda stated, “The spread of the video to Uganda during and after the yellow fever vaccination campaign highlights the volatility of videos on social media platforms, especially WhatsApp.”

– CAJ News