Anger over deadly blasts at DRC refugee camps

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – THERE is international outrage after the recent attacks by the March 23 Movement (M23) rebels on internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

No less than 16 civilians were killed and 30 others injured in Goma.

The explosions occurred in three IDP sites, namely Lac Vert, Lushagala, and Mugunga.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional bloc has condemned the attacks.

The SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC) confirmed that the attacks affected innocent civilians, many of whom were women and children.

“The deliberate targeting of innocent civilians is a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and human rights laws and principles,” reads a statement from the SADC Executive Secretary Elias Magosi’s office.

The attacks by M23 rebels have triggered massive displacement of the population, blocking supply routes to Goma, and worsening the humanitarian situation.

Meanwhile, the main roads to Goma, which are crucial for the movement of civilians, goods and humanitarian aid, have become impassable due to armed groups’ atrocities, further restricting access to essential services and supplies.

Save the Children also condemned the attack. Most of those injured are women and children.

Save the Children Country Director for DRC, Greg Ramm, said the violence was another grim reminder that the DRC continued to be one of the most dangerous places to be a child, and children and the most vulnerable are bearing the brunt of this crisis.

“Protection of civilians, especially children and families living in displacement camps, must be prioritised and support must be scaled up,” Ramma said.

– CAJ News