Telcel Cash now available for Ghana Google Play users

from RUSSELL ADADEVOH in Accra, Ghana

Ghana Bureau

ACCRA, (CAJ News) – THE Pan-African payments technology company, Cellulant, has announced the integration of Telcel Cash as an alternative payment method for Google Play users in Ghana.

This integration offers Google Play users the convenience of adding their Telcel Cash wallet, enabling them to utilise mobile money payments for services on the platform.

Cellulant and Google stated the move is aimed at enhancing usage and downloads in a market where international card usage is limited.

Ghana, like many African nations, experience low card penetration, fostering the growth of alternative payment methods, such as the mobile money wallet.

Africa accounts for an estimated 70 percent of the world’s US$1 trillion mobile money market, driving innovation and adoption of mobile payments worldwide.

“Building one of the most inclusive purchasing experiences for Google Play users is a key driver for us to expand our payment options in Ghana, and beyond,” said Kevin McDaid, Head of Partnerships, Payments Platform for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The integration of Telcel Cash in Ghana marks the first partnership between Google and Cellulant in the region.

Richard Gesimba, Vice President of Cellulant’s Checkout Business Unit, expressed Cellulant’s excitement in playing a crucial role in facilitating payments for Google Play, enabling thousands of users in Ghana to access services, while also contributing to Google Play’s deeper penetration of the African market.

– CAJ News