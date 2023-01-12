Int’l companies confident in China’s innovation vitality

LOS ANGELES – AT the recently concluded 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, many multinational companies showed great interest in China’s innovative products and solutions and expressed optimism about China’s innovation vitality.

The world’s premier tech show, which concluded over the weekend with more than 3,200 exhibitors from over 170 countries and regions, drew hundreds of Chinese companies, including well-known brands like TCL, Lenovo and Hisense, as well as startups.

Oliver Zipse, chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, said the German auto giant would continue to deepen cooperation with its Chinese partners due to China’s market and strong innovation capability.

In an interview with Xinhua and several other Chinese news outlets during the CES, Zipse said BMW is motivated to cooperate with its Chinese partners for two reasons.

One is the market, as China has already been the largest market for BMW; the other is innovation since BMW’s development strategy could only be realized with inspiration and innovation from China.

“A lot of things happening in the tech world are starting in China and then are being extended to the world,” Zipse said, citing BMW’s i7 Series, the latest electric luxury sedan launched in China in December, as the best example.

“The future of the BMW Group is very clear: digital, electric and circular. The future of the BMW Group also lies in the growth and the further development of our footprint in China. Because China is the frontrunner in all three strategic areas,” he said.

“I’m glad to see our strategic directions perfectly match the national policies of China.”

More and more multinationals consider China one of the important production bases, sales markets and research and development (R&D) centers.

According to Zipse, BMW has established the largest R&D and innovation team outside of Germany, with centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenyang, and Nanjing.

Currently, BMW has about 3,200 employees in China that engage in innovation-related work involving R&D, digitalization, electrification and other fields.

Jim Misener, senior director of product management for U.S. tech giant Qualcomm Technologies, also expressed his optimism about China’s electric car innovation.

Misener said that China is leading the world in C-V2X (cellular vehicle-to-everything) technology development, mainly due to its government support and mature policies.

“We always point to China when we talk to U.S. policymakers.”

The C-V2X technology holds the potential to deliver transformational benefits in road safety and enhance environmental sustainability.

At the 2023 CES, Chinese companies impressed global exhibitors with innovative products and solutions, illustrating their emphasis on R&D investment and technology upgrades.

IRest, a massage equipment company based in China’s southeastern Zhejiang Province, showcased different types of massage chairs, attracting a long line of visitors.

Liu Shijian, iRest’s manager of the exhibition department, told Xinhua the company is committed to technology innovation and has introduced artificial intelligence in its 3D intelligent manipulator, which is the core technology of its massage chairs and can better assist programming and offer a personalized experience for consumers.

China’s machinery and electronics industry has strong resilience, relatively complete industry chains and efficient supply chains, Shi Yonghong, vice president of the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products, told Xinhua.

Shi added that China has been the world’s largest exporter of mechanical and electrical products since 2009.

– Xinhua News