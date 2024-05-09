Kwinika, Yeo win Nissan Africa Media Challenge

by AKANI CHAUKE

ZEERUST, (CAJ News) – THE duo of Savious-Parker Kwinika (CAJ News Africa) and Tony Yeo (Adventure Africa) has won the Nissan Spirit of Africa Media Challenge.

They emerged winners at the competition held in Zeerust, North West province, South Africa.

The Media Challenge at the Doornrivier 4×4 Farm followed the main Nissan Spirit of Africa Challenge that criss-crossed the African continent, through among other countries Botswana, Egypt, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Kwinika and Yeo, who participated in both speed and technical events came first while Lawrence Smith of Ride and Drive and Alan Rosenmeyer of Motor Matters were runners up with Floyd Ramabulana (GM Marketing – Nissan SA) and Tessa Cooke (GM Brand and Customer Experiences, Nissan SA) came third.

“The Nissan Spirit of Africa Media Challenge gave me an opportunity to experience how the Nissan Navara 4×4 performs on tough terrains of the African continent,” Kwinika said.

On emerging the winners of the Nissan Spirit of Africa Media Challenge, Kwinika said: “This is a team work, but credit goes to Tony. He is a veteran driver, who has seen it all, and is blessed with many driving skills of which I learnt one or two driving skills from him.”

On non-media Nissan Daring Africa’s Spirit of Africa Trophy 4×4 Competition Group One winners were Dirk Joubert and Tobie du Plessis, who collected a grand score of 1 405 points out of a possible 1600 while Johan Kruger and Francois Oeschger were runners up.

Group Two winners went to Hendrik Coetzer and Jacobus Pretorius who led the field with 1 238 points while Elmo and Sonja Lourens attained 1160 points to emerge runners.

Third Group winners were father and son – Pieter and Hennie de Villiers with a very credible score of 1 287 points while Michael and Lizandi Smith were runners-up with 1 258 points.

Group Five winners were Nico van Staden and co-driver, Arche Coetzee, who pocketed 1 598 points while Group 6 winners were Donald Inambao and Framy Jansen who took top honours with 1 321 points while Akheel Jinabhai was runner-up with 1 238 points.

Savious-Parker Kwinika (left) and Tony Yeo, are seen here strategising on how to win the Nissan Spirit of Africa Media Challenge

The final Group 8 winners were Jaco Vermaak and son, Jacques, topping the log with an outstanding 1 600 points while Jerry Lombard and Lluwellyn Schlebusch were runners up with a total of 1 430 points.

The Nissan Spirit of Africa’s elimination rounds began at Rosslyn, South Africa taking the competing teams to Maputo in Mozambique, before heading up the coast and turning inland to get to Zimbabwe via that country’s renowned Eastern Highlands.

After a stop in Harare, the expedition went to Zambia around the Kariba Dam, heading east to Lake Malawi through the Luangwa Valley. From Malawi, Daring Africa 2024 traversed the northern part of Tanzania, entering Kenya.

– CAJ News