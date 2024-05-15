JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 15t MAY 2024, –/ Centre for African Journalists (CAJ News) – MTN South Africa today announces Bradwin Roper, our Fintech CEO, will be leaving MTN to explore a new opportunity. In line with our executive notice period, Bradwin will exit MTN SA at the end of October 2024.

Since joining MTN SA in May 2023, Roper has played a key role in the growth of MTN’s fintech division. Under his leadership, MTN has witnessed a period of solid innovation and expansion, cementing its position as a leader in the sector.

“We are grateful for his dedicated service and wish him the very best in his future endeavours as we work to continue advancing fintech innovation in South Africa,” said Charles Molapisi, CEO of MTN South Africa.

Recruitment for a replacement to the role is currently underway and will be announced in due course.

