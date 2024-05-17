MTN rolls out innovation hubs in rural Zambia

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – MTN Zambia is set to open 50 innovation hubs in the rural areas in an effort to enhance digital inclusion in the southern African country.

This is under the aegis of the Changing Lives programme that the mobile network operator is to start implementing in the month of June.

The innovation hubs, set to incorporate more services using 4G network, are in addition to the 86 rural sites the company opened in 2023.

“As a ministry that is driving digital transformation in the country, the Changing Lives programme fits in our area of work,” said Science and Technology Minister, Felix Mutati.

A team from MTN Zambia assured the minister of the company’s plans during a courtesy call at his office in the capital Lusaka on Thursday.

MTN is planning to run the innovation hubs with the government.

Company executives also disclosed MTN Zambia would also be working with women through the She4Tech and the Science and Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Foundation of Zambia.

Mutati pledged government’s support to the Changing Lives operationalisation, especially in skills training through the MTN Skills Academy and its mentorship programme.

The MTN Skills Academy aims to provide access to digital and financial skills training across Africa.

