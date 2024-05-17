African executives pay tribute to retiring Plattner

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – ENTREPRENEURS across Africa have hailed the retiring Hasso Plattner, co-founder of global technology software giant, Systems Applications and Products (SAP).

The veteran technologist has been the Chairman of the SAP Supervisory Board.

The German billionaire’s office announced on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday evening that he was retiring from the position.

“It’s the end of an era: As the last remaining founder, Prof. Hasso Plattner is leaving the SAP Supervisory Board on May 15,” the Hasso Plattner Institute NYC stated.

It added, “For over 50 years, he has shaped the company as a visionary, turning it into a world-class technology corporation.”

Nigerian entrepreneur, Abiodun Abubakar, said, “I would like to wish him well in his retirement, and I thank him as well for bringing us solutions that became game changers on our daily business.”

His company uses SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

Cynthia Njoroge from Kenya, described Plattner as a visionary whose business’ solutions have changed how to do business in Kenya, East Africa, African continent and beyond.

“Our businesses are thriving because of SAP solutions, thanks to the big man. Well, it is time to say goodbye, and go well,” she said.

Minenhle Khumalo, a South African-based entrepreneur, had wished to meet Plattner before the executive retired.

“Nevertheless, I take off my hat on Professor Plattner because his company SAP touched so many entrepreneurs’ businesses throughout the African continent. May I take this opportunity to wish him well in his retirement,” she said.

Khumalo’s mentioned breakthrough SAP solutions such as Human Capital Management, SAP S/4HANA Cloud, customer experience (CX) solutions and AI-enabled suite, among others.

Plattner set up SAP with four other founders in 1972, before he stepped down as co-chief executive in 2003 at the age of 60.

He has since been serving as Chairman of the German company’s Supervisory Board and played an influential role in the company’s governance, orchestrating the hiring of co-CEOs Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein in 2019.

Plattner has reduced his stake in SAP several times as of 2020, he owned a 5,89 percent stake, making him the company’s largest individual shareholder.

In 1998, Plattner founded the non-profit Hasso Plattner Institute (HPI).

He is Chair of Enterprise Platform and Integration Concepts and Professor of Enterprise Systems at HPI.

In 2005, he set up a venture capital fund, Hasso Plattner Ventures, with more than €25 million. By December 2009, HPV managed €150 million and had 17 companies in its portfolio, including online cruise portals Dreamlines.

An affiliate fund, HPV Africa in Cape Town, South Africa was founded in 2008, with €29 million, and soon invested in five companies.

– CAJ News